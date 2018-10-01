Aviators dedicate scoreboard

VANDALIA — Last Friday’s football game will long be remembered for the dramatic overtime win over Xenia, but another aspect will have long-ranging benefits.

Butler’s new scoreboard was formally dedicated and the sponsors who made the project possible were publicly recognized.

Representatives from Abbey Credit Union, Kroger, Fricker’s, Chick-fil-A, All Service Plastic Molding (ASPM), Vandalia Optometry, Beckstrom Orthodontics, Neely Dental Team, R.B. Jergens Contractors, and Choice Comfort Services, Wright & Schulte, Ohio Army National Guard, Elite Termite and Pest Control, Plato’s Closet, and Seibert’s Curb Appeal joined with Side Effects, the company who identified sponsors, prior to the football game.

“I am thrilled we were able to publicly thank many of our generous corporate sponsors,” said Butler Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker. “This project is another great example of how valuable school and community partnerships are. Without them, we could not do things like this for our kids.”

Thanks to the sponsorships and a contribution from the Athletic Boosters no tax dollars were used for the scoreboard.

“This scoreboard, video board, and sound system was a $250,000 upgrade to our stadium with no tax dollars thanks to the incredible support of our corporate community,” said Shumaker when discussing the project last summer. “It’s a great time to be an Aviator.”

Sponsors of Butler’s new scoreboard gathered for a photo prior to the Aviators’ overtime win over Xenia at Memorial Field at Miami Valley Hospital Athletic Complex. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Scoreboard.jpeg Sponsors of Butler’s new scoreboard gathered for a photo prior to the Aviators’ overtime win over Xenia at Memorial Field at Miami Valley Hospital Athletic Complex. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.