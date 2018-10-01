OHSAA basketball officiating class

WEST CARROLLTON — Do you love basketball? Want to earn extra cash while getting plenty of exercise? There will be a basketball officiating class held at West Carrollton High School beginning October 1 and ending November 1 from 6 – 9 p.m. in the school library. The cost of the class is $140. Graduates will be eligible to officiate youth, junior high, freshman, and JV basketball immediately upon graduation as a certified Ohio High School Athletic Association official. For more information, call Thurman Leggs at (513) 314-0340 or by email at leggs45@ameritech.net.

Wayne bowling to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne bowling team will have an informational meeting on Friday, Oct. 5 at 3:45 in the multi-purpose room for all those interested in bowling.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

To have your item placed in the sports calendar, email info to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com.

To have your item placed in the sports calendar, email info to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com.