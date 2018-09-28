Greaser top GWOC Qualifier

ARCANUM — Butler’s Austin Greaser was the top overall qualifier during the first day of competition at the Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament held at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum.

Greaser fired a 69 to lead Butler to a tie for fifth place overall finish with a team sore of 327 which tied the Aviators with Troy. Niels Princi fired an 83 to also qualify for the second day of competition.

The top four teams and 16 individual qualifiers advance to Saturday’s second round.

Michael Brandt tied for the 16th and final qualifying spot, but the four-way tie used a scorecard tie-breaker using the fourth hole score that instead sent Northmont’s Brayden Hobert to the second day of competition instead.

Rounding out the Aviator team was Jestin Love and Ben French with a 91 and Ethan Sanderson with a 92.

The second round of competition was slated for Saturday with the results too late for this edition.

Butler will next play in the OHSAA Sectional Tournament on Wednesday at Yankee Trace Golf Club in Centerville. The tournament is slated to begin at 9 a.m.

Princi also qualifies for day two

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

