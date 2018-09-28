Lady Aviators win GWOC North title

ARCANUM — The Butler girls golf team fired a 434 to edge Troy for the Greater Western Ohio Conference North division title on Wednesday at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Butler was sixth in the overall conference standings. The division title is the first for the Aviators since 2011.

Three of Butler’s golfers, Lexi Crawford, Hailee Perry, and Savanna Dunlevy, qualified as individuals to the Conference Championship held Saturday.

Crawford shshot 104 while Perry and Dunlevy each shot a 108. Allison Zebney shot 114 and Breanne Kroeker had a 130.

“It was a struggle for everyone playing today,” said Butler head coach James Perry. “The rain stopped at 7:30 and tee time was 8:30. Bunkers were filled with water. New lakes and streams formed in fairways, and golf balls were covered in mud all day. A mist fell from the sky most of the morning and the winds gusted up to 30 mph. But everyone had the same conditions. I kept telling the girls to keep fighting because everyone was going to to struggle in these conditions. As I turned out, we won by only two strokes over Troy. I’m so proud of these girls for all of their accomplishments and taking the GWOC North title.”

The Butler girls golf team, pictured left to right, Hailee Perry, Lexi Crawford, Breanne Kroeker, Savanna Dunlevy, Allison Zebney, and Hailey Zeller, show off the Greater Western Ohio Conference North division trophy on Wednesday at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_GirlsGolfChamps.jpeg The Butler girls golf team, pictured left to right, Hailee Perry, Lexi Crawford, Breanne Kroeker, Savanna Dunlevy, Allison Zebney, and Hailey Zeller, show off the Greater Western Ohio Conference North division trophy on Wednesday at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Contributed photo

