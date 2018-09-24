What’s happening at the Vandalia Recreation Center

VANDALIA — The following activities are scheduled at the Vandalia Recreation Center:

Swimming classes to begin

VPRD provides swim instruction using the American Red Cross aquatic program* taught by qualified and dedicated instructors. The focus of the program is to teach water safety and swimming skills, using a progressive approach. Week morning and evening sessions begin on Tuesday, September 18. Saturday sessions begin on September 22. Ages range 6 months adult. You must pre-register for this program.

Vandalia Butler Optimist Basketball Leagues

VRC offers leagues for boys and girls in grades 2-6. Teams are drawn in late October and practice will begin in early November. Participants will be notified of team placement in late October/early November. The first games are scheduled for early December and the last games are scheduled for early March. Practices are held at Vandalia- Butler City Schools. Games are played at the VRC/ Englewood (all grades). The price is $45 for Resident/Member and $55 for Non-Resident. Registration Information: Save $10 by registering on-line at www.vandaliareccenter.com. Online registration runs August 22 – October 8. After October 8, walk-in registration is available until leagues are full. Utilize coupon code BSKTBALL at checkout.

K – First Grade Instructional Basketball

Participants will practice skills and learn the rules of the game for the first 30 minutes and participate in a non-competitive recreational game for the last 30 minutes. The is $20 Resident/Member and $25 for Non-Resident. Games are held starting Saturday, January 5 through February 2 from 8:30-9:30am.

Recreational Boys Basketball INTRAMURAL Leagues – Grades 7-12

Teams will be divided in December so you will be ready to play in January. This league is coached by a team captain in division and will only involve game play and NO practices. The fee is $35 for Resident/Member and $45 for Non-Resident. Games will be held on Sundays.

Harvest Night Zumba

Come join the party on Wednesday, October 24 at 6:30pm! This special Zumba class will be free to anyone who brings in 3 or more canned goods that will be donated to the local food pantry. Come dressed in your Halloween costume to add to the fun! Let’s party for a good cause! No registration necessary. For ages 12 and older. You must pre-register for this program.

Reach the Vandalia Recreation Center at 415-2340.

