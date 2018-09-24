DaGiau cards hole-in-one

Butler High School junior varsity golfer Jacob DaGiau carded an hole in one on Monday, Sept. 17 at Kitty Hawk Golf Course. DaGiau, pictured third from the right, hit the first ace of his career with an eight iron on the 129-yard par three 8th hole. Afterwards, his teammates celebrated by ringing the Butle victory bell.

