Aviators share third straight GWOC title

VANDALIA — Despite a slim loss to Tippecanoe on Thursday, the Butler Aviator tennis team is guaranteed to at least share the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North championship for the third consecutive year.

Heading into weekend play, the Aviators were 9-1 in league play with Tipp and Greenville just behind at 8-1. Both were expected to win their final league matches which would leave the three schools tied atop the division at 9-1.

Prior to the match, Butler recognized its senior class of Xia Lin, Erin Dean, Jo Velasco, Ashley Hess, Hannah Scarpelli, Rachel Burton, Victoria Studebaker, Rachel Shively and Alexis Roberts.

Over the past three season, the Aviators seniors have racked up an impressive 52 wins including 31 consecutive conference wins from 2015 until Thursday’s loss to Tipp. Butler was three time GWOC North champions with a 32-2 record over he past three years.

“Although complete tennis records are not available at Butler, this group of seniors is likely the winningest class to ever play at Butler,” said head coach Amanda Paul

Butler (13-5 overall) will conclude its regular season with a trip to the CJ Doubles Tournament on Saturday before participating the GWOC Gold Tournament at Troy High School on Tuesday. The Aviators will travel to Fairmont on Thursday, Sept. 27 in their final match of the regular season.

Tippecanoe 3, Butler 2

VANDALIA — At first singles, Butler’s Xia Lin defeated Amelia Zwiezig 6-1, 6-2, Erin Dean lost to Dakota Schroeder 4-6, 2-6, and Jo Velasco fell to Annie Livesay 0-6, 1-6. In doubles, Ashley Hess and Hannah Scarpelli fell 6-7 (5-7), 2-6 to Mira Patel and Camillah Jones while Rachel Burton and Victoria Studebaker defeated Tipp’s Claire Wint and Rainey Messinger 6-0, 6-2.

Bellbrook 3, Butler 2

VANDALIA — One of the top teams in the area visited Helke Park on Wednesday and slipped past the Aviators 3-2. Bellbrook swept all three singles matches over Lin, Dean, and Velasco while Hess/Scarpelli and Studebaker/Burton swept the doubles matches.

Butler 4, Sidney 1

SIDNEY — The Aviators traveled to Sidney on Tuesday for a conference match against the Yellow Jackets and came away with a 4-1 victory. Lin defeated Hailey New 6-0, 6-0 at first singles, Dean fell to Kara May 5-7, 6-3, 0-1 (9) at second singles, and Velasco defeated Mara Hecht 6-2, 6-4.

Hess/Scarpelli and Burton/Studebaker swept both doubles matches 6-0, 6-0.

Butler 5, Piqua 0

VANDALIA — Butler started its busy week with a sweep of the visiting Indians on Monday at Helke Park. Lin, Dean, and Velasco swept all three singles matches without losing a game with identical 6-0, 6-0 scores. The Aviators had little trouble at doubles with Hess/Scarpelli and Studebaker/Burton winning in identical 6-1, 6-0 scores.

The GWOC American North co-champion Butler girls tennis team is front row, left to right, Madison Short, Alexis Roberts, Ashley Hess, Rachel Burton, Erin Dean, Tori Studebaker, Hannah Scarpelli, Xia Lin, Johanna Velasco, Lydia Martin; back row, left to right, Aspen Nielsen, Lily Susag, Katie Bonifas, Madilynn Hager, Cici Christner, Brooke Baker, Priya Petty, Liz Huddleson, Kayla Lewis, Elaina Kennedy, Nicole Burley, and head coach Amanda Paul. Not pictured is Rachel Shively, and assistant coaches Bill Bihn and Ryan Paul. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_CB2_0085_Tennis.jpg The GWOC American North co-champion Butler girls tennis team is front row, left to right, Madison Short, Alexis Roberts, Ashley Hess, Rachel Burton, Erin Dean, Tori Studebaker, Hannah Scarpelli, Xia Lin, Johanna Velasco, Lydia Martin; back row, left to right, Aspen Nielsen, Lily Susag, Katie Bonifas, Madilynn Hager, Cici Christner, Brooke Baker, Priya Petty, Liz Huddleson, Kayla Lewis, Elaina Kennedy, Nicole Burley, and head coach Amanda Paul. Not pictured is Rachel Shively, and assistant coaches Bill Bihn and Ryan Paul. File photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.