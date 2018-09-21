Warren wins Piqua Invitational

PIQUA — The Butler boys cross country team placed second overall and the girls placed third overall at Wednesday’s Piqua Invitational held at Piqua Country Club.

Butler’s Gabe Warren was the front runner with a time of 10:35.1 to win the event. Austin Neff was fourth in 11:05.1, Adam Gunckel was sixth in 11:10.o and Mett Mescher was tenth in 11:15.1. Evan Davis was 17th in 11:28.3, Caleb Vieth 20th in 11:33.9, and Jackson McClain rounded out those scoring for the Aviators in 24th position in 11:38.8.

The Lady Aviators were led by Abbie Schoenherr who placed third overall in 13:07.3, Elizabeth Kilgore who was 8th in 13:35.4, and Eva Stalter in 17h in 14:23.0. Other scorers for Butler were Evelyn Towe who was 39th in 15:24.7, Emma Davis who was 42nd in 1535.6, Ashlyn Sellars in 22:13.2 and Allison Wheeler who ran in 22:22.3.

“I feel like we are improving,” said Butler head coach Andy White. “We have more work to do but I believe we will be a good team by championship season.”

In the middle school race, Eleanor Towe won her second straight event in a one-mile time of 5:51.2 as the Lady Aviators placed third out of five teams. Eli Pugh was the top finisher for the boys when he ran in 5:53. The Aviators placed fourth out of five teams.

The Morton Middle School boys cross country team placed fourth at the Piqua Invitational on Wednesday. Pictured front row, left to right, are AJ Hathaway, Mason Scott, Christian Edgington, Caleb Maga, Matthew Strehle, Hashem Albezreh, Matthew Wolf, Luke Weber, Eli Pugh; back row, left to right, Jacob Brech, Mitchell Strehle, Jack Cress, Nolan Baker, Chaz Stiffler, Gabe Alvarado, Charlie Stiver, and Evan Moore. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_MSBoys-1.jpeg The Morton Middle School boys cross country team placed fourth at the Piqua Invitational on Wednesday. Pictured front row, left to right, are AJ Hathaway, Mason Scott, Christian Edgington, Caleb Maga, Matthew Strehle, Hashem Albezreh, Matthew Wolf, Luke Weber, Eli Pugh; back row, left to right, Jacob Brech, Mitchell Strehle, Jack Cress, Nolan Baker, Chaz Stiffler, Gabe Alvarado, Charlie Stiver, and Evan Moore. The Morton Middle School girls cross country team placed third at the Piqua Invitational on Wednesday. Pictured front row, left to right, Ava Nicklaus, Sidney Vieth, Gwen Nichols, Sydney Cooper; back row, left to right, Natalie Schoenherr, Jenna Christian, Audrey Nichols, Dani Riggs, Eleanor Towe, Kara Wade, and Allison Shelly. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_MSGirls-1.jpeg The Morton Middle School girls cross country team placed third at the Piqua Invitational on Wednesday. Pictured front row, left to right, Ava Nicklaus, Sidney Vieth, Gwen Nichols, Sydney Cooper; back row, left to right, Natalie Schoenherr, Jenna Christian, Audrey Nichols, Dani Riggs, Eleanor Towe, Kara Wade, and Allison Shelly. Morton Middle School’s Eleanor Towe claimed her second straight win by virtue of a 5:51.2 at the Piqua Invitational on Wednesday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_Towe-1.jpeg Morton Middle School’s Eleanor Towe claimed her second straight win by virtue of a 5:51.2 at the Piqua Invitational on Wednesday. Butler cross country team award winners from the Piqua Invitational are pictured left to right: Adam Gunckel (6th), Elizabeth Kilgore (8th), Gabe Warren (overall winner), Abbie Schoenherr (3rd), Matt Mescher (10th), Eva Stalter (17th), and Austin Neff (4th). https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_XCAwards-1.jpeg Butler cross country team award winners from the Piqua Invitational are pictured left to right: Adam Gunckel (6th), Elizabeth Kilgore (8th), Gabe Warren (overall winner), Abbie Schoenherr (3rd), Matt Mescher (10th), Eva Stalter (17th), and Austin Neff (4th).

