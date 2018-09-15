Lady Aviators sweep the week

VANDALIA — The Butler girls golf team improved their season record to 7-3 overall on Thursday when they hosted Fairmont at Cassell Hills Golf Course.

It was their third win of the week after wins over Greenville and Miamisburg.

Butler 194, Greenville 216

VANDALIA —Butler shot a season best 194 on Tuesday wit Hailee Perry and Breanne Kroeker each firing 46, Allison Zebney a 51, and Lexi Crawford also shooting 51.

“This was a great performance by our girls tonight,” said coach Jamie Perry. “We shot a season low 194. All of our varsity girls can score low out there, and we are getting better every week with GWOC and sectional right around the corner.”

Butler 218, Miamisburg 231

VANDALIA — The Lady Aviators overcame a layoff and very wet conditions after several days of soaking rains t defeat Miamisburg 218-213 on Monday, Sept. 10.

Lexi Crawford was low with a 50, Hailee Perry shot 52, Allison Zebney shot 56, Branne Kroeker had a 60, and Hailey Zeller had a 61.

“Having 12 days off and playing in very wet, sloppy conditions was not ideal for the girls,” said Perry, “but they knocked the rust off their clubs and fought hard for the win.”

Butler will host Alter, Piqua, and Tippecanoe this week.

