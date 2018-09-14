Aviators blanked by Beavercreek

Anastasia Kirchner battles a ‘Creek defender for possession during Butler’s loss to Beavercreek on Wednesday.
Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest
Bella Bratton plays defense during Butler’s loss to Beavercreek on Wednesday.
Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest
Reese Gingrich advances the ball upfield during Butler’s loss to Beavercreek on Wednesday.
Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest
Maddie Mitchell hits a header during Butler’s loss to Beavercreek on Wednesday.
Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest
VANDALIA — After a layoff of nine days, the Butler girls soccer team returned to action on Monday when they traveled to Xenia and then hosted state-ranked Beavercreek on Wednesday.
The Aviators struggled against the powerful Beavers and fell by a 7-0 score that dropped their record to 3-2-2 overall and left them at 3-0-1 in league play.
Butler 2, Xenia 2
XENIA — On Monday, the Aviators battled to their second consecutive tie in a 2-2 stalemate at Xenia.
Maddie Mitchell scored for the Aviators on an assist by Anastasia Kirchner. Elly Neely scored Butler’s other goal.
After a match at Shawnee on Saturday that finished too late for this edition, the Lady Aviators will travel to Northmont on Monday, Sept. 17 followed by a home game vs. Piqua on Wednesday.
Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.