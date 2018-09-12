Aviators down Greenville to keep pace in league race

VANDALIA — The Butler girls tennis team survived a strong challenge from the visiting Green Wave of Greenville by a 3-2 score on Tuesday at Helke Park. The win left the Aviators in a three way tie with Troy and Tippecanoe atop the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North division at 6-0 and lifted Butler to a 10-3 record overall.

Tuesday’s match pitted the top two teams in the league from a year ago, and Greenville mounted quite a challenge against the defending champs.

Butler’s Xia Lin defeated Natalie Milligan 6-1, 6-2 at first singles, but Greenville took the other two singles matches. Emily Marchal took down Erin Dean 6-4, 6-3 and the Wave’s Abby Swensen defeated Jo Velasco 6-1, 6-0.

Butler duo Ashley Hess and Hannah Scarpelli defeated Marabelle Lance and Anna Manges 6-3, 6-4 at first singles. Greenville was forced to retire at second singles midway through the first set due to an injury with Butler’s Tori Studebaker and Rachel Burton facing Faith Mansfield and Felicity Lance.

The Aviators will travel to Troy in a battle of conference unbeatens on Thursday.

Butler’s Erin Dean returns a shot during Butler’s 3-2 win over Greenville on Tuesday, Sept. 11. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_Tennis2.jpg Butler’s Erin Dean returns a shot during Butler’s 3-2 win over Greenville on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Jo Velasco prepares to return a shot during Butler’s 3-2 win over Greenville on Tuesday, Sept. 11. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_Tennis3.jpg Jo Velasco prepares to return a shot during Butler’s 3-2 win over Greenville on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Hannah Scarpelli returns a shot during a doubles match during Butler’s 3-2 win over Greenville on Tuesday, Sept. 11. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_Tennis4.jpg Hannah Scarpelli returns a shot during a doubles match during Butler’s 3-2 win over Greenville on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Butler’s Xia Lin returns a shot during Butler’s 3-2 win over Greenville on Tuesday, Sept. 11. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_Tennis1.jpg Butler’s Xia Lin returns a shot during Butler’s 3-2 win over Greenville on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Butler, Troy, Tippecanoe in three-way tie for GWOC supremacy