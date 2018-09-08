Aviators rebound vs. Fairborn

FAIRBORN — The Butler girls volleyball team rebounded from a defeat to Tippecanoe by traveling to Fairborn and winning in three sets 25-11, 25-18, 27-25.

Grace Swarts, who had four serving aces, 10 digs, and 32 assists, was named the Player of the Match for the Aviators.

Alyssa Burley led the Aviators with 13 kills while Olivia Follick and Grace Marshall had seven each and Taryn Butler had six.

Karli Kercher had nine digs and Burley had eight to go along with seven by Butler.

The Aviators (3-4 overall, 3-2 GWOC North) travel to Sebbins on Monday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Butler hosts Trotwood-Madison on Thursday at 7 p.m. and close out the week by hosting Wayne and Ben Logan at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Grace Swarts sets the ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_2-4.jpg Grace Swarts sets the ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. Photo by Ron Swarts Alyssa Burley receives a ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_9-1.jpg Alyssa Burley receives a ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. Photo by Ron Swarts Karli Kercher receives a ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_9.jpg Karli Kercher receives a ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. Photo by Ron Swarts Dani Holop passes the ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_11.jpg Dani Holop passes the ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. Photo by Ron Swarts Brooke Long goes up for a block during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_12.jpg Brooke Long goes up for a block during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. Photo by Ron Swarts Abby Plsek (14) and Alyssa Burley (1) go up for a block during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_14-1.jpg Abby Plsek (14) and Alyssa Burley (1) go up for a block during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. Photo by Ron Swarts

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 on on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 on on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.