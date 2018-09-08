Posted on by

Aviators rebound vs. Fairborn


By Darrell Wacker - dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Grace Swarts sets the ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday.

Grace Swarts sets the ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday.


Photo by Ron Swarts

Alyssa Burley receives a ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday.


Photo by Ron Swarts

Karli Kercher receives a ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday.


Photo by Ron Swarts

Dani Holop passes the ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday.


Photo by Ron Swarts

Brooke Long goes up for a block during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday.


Photo by Ron Swarts

Abby Plsek (14) and Alyssa Burley (1) go up for a block during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday.


Photo by Ron Swarts

FAIRBORN — The Butler girls volleyball team rebounded from a defeat to Tippecanoe by traveling to Fairborn and winning in three sets 25-11, 25-18, 27-25.

Grace Swarts, who had four serving aces, 10 digs, and 32 assists, was named the Player of the Match for the Aviators.

Alyssa Burley led the Aviators with 13 kills while Olivia Follick and Grace Marshall had seven each and Taryn Butler had six.

Karli Kercher had nine digs and Burley had eight to go along with seven by Butler.

The Aviators (3-4 overall, 3-2 GWOC North) travel to Sebbins on Monday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Butler hosts Trotwood-Madison on Thursday at 7 p.m. and close out the week by hosting Wayne and Ben Logan at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Grace Swarts sets the ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_2-4.jpgGrace Swarts sets the ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. Photo by Ron Swarts

Alyssa Burley receives a ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_9-1.jpgAlyssa Burley receives a ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. Photo by Ron Swarts

Karli Kercher receives a ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_9.jpgKarli Kercher receives a ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. Photo by Ron Swarts

Dani Holop passes the ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_11.jpgDani Holop passes the ball during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. Photo by Ron Swarts

Brooke Long goes up for a block during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_12.jpgBrooke Long goes up for a block during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. Photo by Ron Swarts

Abby Plsek (14) and Alyssa Burley (1) go up for a block during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_14-1.jpgAbby Plsek (14) and Alyssa Burley (1) go up for a block during Butler’s 3-set win at Fairborn on Thursday. Photo by Ron Swarts

By Darrell Wacker

dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 on on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 on on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.