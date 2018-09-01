What’s happening at the Vandalia Recreation Center

VANDALIA — The following activities are scheduled at the Vandalia Recreation Center:

Swimming classes to begin

VPRD provides swim instruction using the American Red Cross aquatic program* taught by qualified and dedicated instructors. The focus of the program is to teach water safety and swimming skills, using a progressive approach. Week morning and evening sessions begin on Tuesday, September 18. Saturday sessions begin on September 22. Ages range 6 months adult. You must pre-register for this program.

Soggy Doggy Dip

It’s Doggy Time at Cassel Hills Pool! That’s right…we have reserved some time for the dog in your family to come take a dip in the pool on Monday, September 4 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Dogs of all ages are welcome. The fee is $5 per dog. Please read the rules below.

Maximum of 2 dogs per owner.

All dogs must display a valid license.

All dogs must have proof of current rabies vaccinations.

Dogs must be on a 6’ leash when not in the water.

An adult must accompany their dogs at all times.

Owners will be responsible for cleaning up after their dogs.

Unruly, worrisome to others, or aggressive dogs will not be permitted.

VPRD reserves the right to deny admission for any reason.

The pool will be available for your four legged friends only.

NFL Flag Football

Games will be played on Sunday afternoons beginning in mid- September. Practices will be optional for the league. Participants will get a call from a coach before the season begins. Included in the registration fee is a reversible NFL youth flag football jersey and flags. Grades K-8. The cost is $40 for Resident/VRC Member and $50 for Non-Resident. Registration going on now!

Vandalia Butler Optimist Basketball Leagues

VRC offers leagues for boys and girls in grades 2-6. Teams are drawn in late October and practice will begin in early November. Participants will be notified of team placement in late October/early November. The first games are scheduled for early December and the last games are scheduled for early March. Practices are held at Vandalia- Butler City Schools. Games are played at the VRC/ Englewood (all grades). The price is $45 for Resident/Member and $55 for Non-Resident. Registration Information: Save $10 by registering on-line at www.vandaliareccenter.com. Online registration runs August 22 – October 8. After October 8, walk-in registration is available until leagues are full. Utilize coupon code BSKTBALL at checkout.

K – First Grade Instructional Basketball

Participants will practice skills and learn the rules of the game for the first 30 minutes and participate in a non-competitive recreational game for the last 30 minutes. The is $20 Resident/Member and $25 for Non-Resident. Games are held starting Saturday, January 5 through February 2 from 8:30-9:30am.

Recreational Boys Basketball INTRAMURAL Leagues – Grades 7-12

Teams will be divided in December so you will be ready to play in January. This league is coached by a team captain in division and will only involve game play and NO practices. The fee is $35 for Resident/Member and $45 for Non-Resident. Games will be held on Sundays.

Junior Aikido

Aikido is a defensive, unarmed method of self-defense which combines a decisive attitude, a knowledge of anatomy and swift reflexes in the execution of defensive movements against an attacker. Aikido does not use strength but a subtle use of evasive movements, body shifting and counter measures. The defender turns the force of an adversary back on him/herself. In addition to the development of strength, stamina and suppleness, students learn to tap their internal powers to generate energy that is far greater than muscular power alone, and to use it at will. The cost is $25 Resident/Member and $30 Non-Resident. Classes are held on Saturdays staring September 1 in the VRC Fitness Studio. Beginner classes are 10:30-12:30am, and advanced classes are 1:30-3:30pm.

Reach the Vandalia Recreation Center at 415-2340.

