Lady Aviators fall to ‘Creek

BEAVERCREEK — The Butler girls golf team fell to 4-3 on the year after dropping a narrow match to Beavercreek by a 200-204 score at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Butler’s top scorers were Lexi Crawford with a 49, Hailee Perry 50, Breanne Kroeker 53, and Allison Zebney with a 53.

“I told the girls after the contest that every stroke matters,” said head coach Jamie Perry. “The difference in this match was a couple missed three footers and one ball in the water. I was very pleased with the their effort though. Beavercreek is one of the toughest courses around.”

Butler 201, Piqua 209

PIQUA — Butler picked up its second win against no losses in the GWOC American North with a 201-209 victory over Piqua at Echo Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.

Butler’s top scorers were Lexi Crawford who shot 45, Hailee Perry with a 47, Allison Zebney with 51, and Breanne Kroeker with a 58.

“This was a competitive GWOC North match-up with both teams battling hard for the victory in the hot, sticky conditions, but our girls were tough and hung in there to get the win,” said Perry.

Alter 168, Oakwood 182, Butler 196

DAYTON — Butler traveled to Community Golf Course in Dayton on Monday to face two of the top golf teams in the area. The Aviators responded to the competition by firing their lowest score of the season with a 196.

The top four scorers were Breanne Kroeker with a 44, Lexi Crawford a 48, Allison Zebney with a 49, and Hailee Perry with a 55.

“These are two of the top golf programs in the area and our girls were not intimidated while shooting their best team score of the year,” said Perry.

The Aviators will get an extended break over the next week before returning to action on Monday, Sept. 10 at 3:45 p.m. at Miamisburg.

Breanne Kroeker of Vandalia-Butler putts the ball in Tuesday’s match against Piqua at Echo Hills. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_082818mju_golf_butler_brannekeoeker.jpg Breanne Kroeker of Vandalia-Butler putts the ball in Tuesday’s match against Piqua at Echo Hills. Photo by Mike Ullery | Piqua Daily Call Butler’s Hailee Perry putts from the fringe versus Piqua. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_Perry.jpeg Butler’s Hailee Perry putts from the fringe versus Piqua. Photo by Mike Ullery | Piqua Daily Call Lexi Crawford of Butler watches her tee shot at Echo HIlls on Tuesday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_082818mju_golf_butler_lexiecrawford.jpg Lexi Crawford of Butler watches her tee shot at Echo HIlls on Tuesday. Photo by Mike Ullery | Piqua Daily Call

Butler still unbeaten in league play

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

