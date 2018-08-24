Aviators fall to Harrison in season opener

HARRISON — The Butler Aviators traveled to Harrison on Friday night to take on the tradition-rich Wildcats in the first of a two-game series. The Wildcats proved to be inhospitable hosts as they jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first period en route to a 42-19 victory in the season opener for both squads.

Butler quarterback Mason Motter completed 9-of-20 passes for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but the Aviator offense couldn’t keep up with the 547 yards of total offense posted by Harrison. The Wildcats dominated the time of possession by a more than 2-1 advantage while racking up 392 yards through the air and 155 yards on the ground.

Harrison took the lead for good midway through the first quarter on a three-yard run by quarterback Connor Kinnett. Kinnett would go on to account for six touchdowns and a combined 467 yards through the air and on the ground.

Levi Mitchell took a 26-yard scoring pass from Kinnett with 4:37 to play in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead and it appeared the Wildcats were in firm command.

The Aviators struck back less than a minute later when Motter connected with Bryant Johnson for an 83-yard touchdown pass that halved Harrison’s lead at 14-7.

The Wildcats scored twice more before intermission to take a 28-7 lead at the half.

Harrison quashed any hope of a Butler rebound with another touchdown with 3:56 to play in the third period to take a 35-7 lead.

Less than a minute later, though, Ryan Martin breathed new life into the Aviators with a two-yard touchdown pass.

Butler opened the final quarter with a 42-yard scoring strike from Motter to Ryan Wilson to get within two scores at 35-19, but Harrison tacked on another score with 5:08 to play that set the final score at 42-19.

Ryan Martin led all rushers with 101 yards on 13 attempts for an average of nearly 8 yards per carry. Wilson caught four passes for a total of 63 yards and a touchdown while Johnson caught two for 86 yards and a score. Johnson also returned three kickoff returns for a total of 125 yards.

Butler (0-1) will return to action on Friday with a road trip to Tecumseh. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Andrew Borns kicks a punt away during Butler’s 42-19 loss at Harros. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_Andrew-Boren.jpg Andrew Borns kicks a punt away during Butler’s 42-19 loss at Harros. Photo by Ryan Wallice Butler receiver Bryant Johnson looks to catch a pass during Butler’s loss at Harrison. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_BJ.jpg Butler receiver Bryant Johnson looks to catch a pass during Butler’s loss at Harrison. Photo by Ryan Wallice First year heasd coach John Pucket sport to his team during a 35-13 ooss to Harris https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_Puckett.jpg First year heasd coach John Pucket sport to his team during a 35-13 ooss to Harris Photo by Ryan Wallice Butler’s Mason Motter completed 9-of-20 passes for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_Motter.jpg Butler’s Mason Motter completed 9-of-20 passes for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Photo by Ryan Wallice

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

