Aviator spikers win first two league matches

VANDALIA — The Butler volleyball team improved to 2-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference play on Thursday when they defeated Greenville in four sets 25-21, 18-25, 25-17, and 25-13. The win capped off an undefeated week that lifted the Aviators to 2-1 overall.

Freshman Olivia Follick was named the player of the match by coach Sean McMorrow. She had 10 kills and three blocks.

“This is her first game with double digit kills,” said McMorrow.

Butler 3, Piqua 0

The Aviators picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday over the visiting Piqua Indians 25-22, 25-13, 25-22. Alyssa Burley was named the player of the match for the Aviators. Burley led the team with 20 kills while picking up a pair of serving aces and 15 digs.

Grace Marshall had nine kills and three aces while Karli Kerchner led the Aviators with 17 digs. Grace Swarts handed out 33 assists.

Up next for the Aviators is a trip to Troy (2-0, 2-0) on Tuesday, Aug. 28. That match is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Grace Marshall (10) and Alyssa Burley (right) go up for a block versus Piqua on Tuesday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_6-1.jpg Grace Marshall (10) and Alyssa Burley (right) go up for a block versus Piqua on Tuesday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Grace Marshall (10) goes for a kill versus Piqua. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_71-1.jpg Grace Marshall (10) goes for a kill versus Piqua. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Abby Plsek (14) goes for a kill versus Piqua as Grace Swarts looks on. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_74-1.jpg Abby Plsek (14) goes for a kill versus Piqua as Grace Swarts looks on. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Alyssa Burley goes for one of her team-high 20 kills versus Piqua on Tuesday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_104-1.jpg Alyssa Burley goes for one of her team-high 20 kills versus Piqua on Tuesday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Grace Swarts sets the ball for one of her team-high 33 assists versus Piqua on Tuesday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_81-1.jpg Grace Swarts sets the ball for one of her team-high 33 assists versus Piqua on Tuesday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

