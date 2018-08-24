Aviators tennis remains spotless

VANDALIA — The Butler girls tennis team capped off another undefeated week in impressive style by sweeping Stebbins, Brookville, and Trotwood-Madison by identical 5-0 scores. The Aviators are now 5-0 on the year, 3-0 in GWOC play, and have yet to lose a set in any of the five matches.

Butler 5, Trotwood-Madison 0

On Thursday the Aviators capped off a busy week with a 5-0 win over Trotwood-Madison at Helke Park.

At first singles, Xia Lin battled hard for a 7-5, 6-3 win over the Rams’ Layla Jones. Rachel Burton defeted Jayla Adams 6-0, 6-0 at second singles, and Erin Dean won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

At first doubles, Ashely Hess and Hannag Scarpelli defeated Bri Davis and Emily Wolfe 6-0, 6-0. Tori Studebaker and Jo Velasco won at second doubles by default.

Aviators 5, Blue Devils 0

BROOKVILLE — The Aviators traveled to Brookville on Wednesday and had little trouble with the Blue Devils. At first singles, Lin defeated Hannah May 6-0, 6-1, Burton won second singles over Emma Burton 6-0, 6-0, and Dean defeated Lauren Hinkel 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Hess and Scarpelli combined at first doubles to defeat Gabby Wakefield and Lindsey Hindt 6-2, 6-1 while Studebaker and Velasco defeated Sage Utrup and Jess Langford at second doubles 6-0, 6-0.

Butler 5, Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — Butler traveled to Riverside on Tuesday and claimed a 5-0 win over the Indians.

Lin defeated Kristen Jenkins 6-1, 6-1 at first singles, Burton won at second singles over Kara Jenkins 6-3, 6-1, and Dean swept Valera Plata 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

In doubles, Hess and Scarpelli defeated Vi Huynh and Grace Song 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles while Studebaker and Velasco took a 6-2, 6-0 win over Anna Nguyen and Cennet Palmer at second doubles.

The Aviators will travel to Tipp City to play in the Schroeder preseason tournament on Saturday before hosting Springboro and West Carrollton at Helke Park on Monday and Tuesday respectively. On Wednesday, Butler will travel to Beavercreek before ending the week with a match at Xenia at the Fairgrounds Recreation Center. All matches begin at 4:30 p.m.

