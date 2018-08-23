Aviators ground Skyhawks

VANDALIA — The Butler boys soccer team opened its home schedule on Tuesday by hosting Fairborn in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American crossover game. The Aviators, though sluggish early, ultimately pulled away for a 4-0 win over the Skyhawks to remain perfect on the season.

“We didn’t warm up well, we thought it might be a grind, and in the first half we did not play up to our potential,” said Butler head coach Steve Doring. “Fairborn was physical and we did not answer the call.”

Butler got on the board late in the first half when Chris Mitrousis centered the ball to Mikael Waale with just under 4:00 to play in the first half.

Mitrousis gave the Aviators some breathing room early in the second half when he scored unassisted in the 42nd minute.

“I challenged them to come out and compete like I know they can,” said Doring. “It’s the second game in a row where we had a shutout which is always positive. I don’t know if we have started a year with two shutouts. It’s interesting becuase we are playing a new system this year so defensive roles are different and we have a lot of new bodies playin in the back this year.”

Waale scored Butler’s final two goals to complete the hat trick. An exchange student from Norway, Waale has been battling some pre-season injuries but came off the bench Tuesday to give the Aviators a lift.

“Off the plane from Norway we are glad to have him,” said Doring. “He helped us out a lot with three goals. He’s a nice addition to the squad, he is meshing with the team well.”

The Aviators will travel to Wayne on Thursday and Centerville on Saturday.

“I think we are a work in progress but anytime you can start the season 2-0 that’s a positive,” said Doring.

Keegan Hadder (14) moves the ball versus a Skyhawk defender during Butler’s 2-0 win over Fairborn on Tuesday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_139.jpg Keegan Hadder (14) moves the ball versus a Skyhawk defender during Butler’s 2-0 win over Fairborn on Tuesday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Zane Burgmeier moves toward the goal during Butler’s 2-0 win over Fairborn on Tuesday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_145.jpg Zane Burgmeier moves toward the goal during Butler’s 2-0 win over Fairborn on Tuesday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Ian Jacobs controlled the ball in a pack of Skyhawks during Butler’s 2-0 win over Fairborn on Tuesday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_156-1.jpg Ian Jacobs controlled the ball in a pack of Skyhawks during Butler’s 2-0 win over Fairborn on Tuesday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Matt Crawford tries to elude a Skyhawk defender during Butler’s 2-0 win over Fairborn on Tuesday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_224.jpg Matt Crawford tries to elude a Skyhawk defender during Butler’s 2-0 win over Fairborn on Tuesday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Chris Mitrousis scored a goal and had an assist during Butler’s 2-0 win over Fairborn on Tuesday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_206.jpg Chris Mitrousis scored a goal and had an assist during Butler’s 2-0 win over Fairborn on Tuesday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

