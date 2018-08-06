Butler bowling to hold organizational meeting

VANDALIA — Butler Bowling is coming off an exciting season where the girls team finished first and the boys team finished second at the OHSAA Southwest District tournament. Both qualified for the OHSAA State tournament where the boys finished sixth and the girls tenth.

The bowling program will have a short organizational meeting on Friday, August 24 right after school to hand out information on the upcoming winter Butler girls and boys bowling season starting in November. This would be a good chance for anyone interested, especially any new freshman, to get some information on what we do. No experience is necessary, just a desire to learn and work at bowling.

Also, we’ll be talking about league bowling opportunities and instruction available before the start of the season. If you have any questions, please contact Head Coach Steve Sacks at 937-671-5978 (text or call) or via email at SteveS1846@aol.com. You can also check us out the program’s Facebook page “Butler Aviators Bowling” and Twitter at @AviatorsBowling.

