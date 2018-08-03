Greaser ties for 12th at 43rd Junior PGA

LOUISVILLE — Butler senior Austin Greaser fired a two-over 74 in the final round of the 43rd Boys Junior PGA Championship on Friday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, KY. Greaser’s final round gave him a four-day total of 286 which was two under par in a four way tied for 12th.

Greaser was even after he shot 72 on day one, but moved into contention with a 68 in day two that left him in fifth place, three shots off the lead. On Thursday, he again shot even par to remain within striking distance, but defending champion Akshay Bhatia shot a combined 11 under par over the final two rounds to win by a stroke.

Greaser is expected to compete for the Butler Aviators this fall. Last season he was fifth overall at the OHSAA State Golf Championship as a junior.

Austin Greaser hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the Final Round for the 43rd Boys Junior PGA Championship held at Valhalla Golf Club on August 3, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_GreaserPGA.jpg Austin Greaser hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the Final Round for the 43rd Boys Junior PGA Championship held at Valhalla Golf Club on August 3, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Traci Edwards/PGA of America

Reach Darrell Wacker at z(937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

