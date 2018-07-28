What’s happening at the Vandalia Recreation Center

VANDALIA — The following activities are scheduled at the Vandalia Recreation Center:

NFL Flag Football

Games will be played on Sunday afternoons beginning in mid- September. Practices will be optional for the league. Participants will get a call from a coach before the season begins. Included in the registration fee is a reversible NFL youth flag football jersey and flags. Grades K-8. The cost is $40 for Resident/VRC Member and $50 for Non-Resident. Registration going on now!

Soccer Referee Information

Looking to earn some money for the summer/fall? Soccer referee may be the job for you! All classes are MANDATORY and will be held at the Vandalia Senior Center. No fee is required to obtain certification. A referee shirt, shorts and socks are provided. If you would like further information, please contact Dave Posma at 657-3838. MUST be 14 years old by August 18, 2018.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach the Vandalia Recreation Center at 415-2340.

