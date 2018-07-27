Aviators find success at preseason tourney

CLAYTON — The Butler girls soccer team under new head coach Burt Mattice recently participated in the Northmont Good Samaritan Soccer Classic, a pre-season tournament featuring 19 high school teams in the region. The Aviators faced Richmond Indiana, Bellbrook II, Troy II, and Brookville.

“The women’s soccer program has been hard at work this spring and summer between grinding out conditioning sessions, participating in a team camp, hosting a Junior High girls soccer camp, and having team soccer training sessions,” said Mattice. “In the middle of all of that hard work, this year we decided to take a little break and have some fun in a preseason tournament. Northmont always puts on a great preseason tournament so we decided to enter a team this year to enjoy some friendly competition. This is a great tournament because there are always competitive teams to play against and you are usually paired with teams that you will not see during the regular season.”

The Aviators will open fall camp when they begin two-a-day practices with tryouts on Wednesday, Aug. 1 and Thursday, Aug. 2.

