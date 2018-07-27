Fair Valley Fins defend league title

CENTERVILLE — The Fair Valley Fins defended their title as GDSA league champions for the third consecutive year at the Greater Dayton Swimming Association championship meet. Fair Valley scored 529 points, followed by second place Woodhaven who scored 316 points. The meet was held at Woodhaven Swim and Tennis Club in Beavercreek.

In addition to placing first in for the 3rd year in a row, the Fins Sam LaVielle, Matt Brunsky, Jeff LaBianco, and Colin Wolfe set a new GDSA league record in the boys 15-18 200 meter free relay with a time of 1:40.78.

In the 6 & under age group, Emilia Watkins placed fourth in the 42 foot free, fourth in the 25 free, and sixth in the 25 backstroke. Jesse Wilkson placed first in the 42 foot free, first in the 25 freestyle, and third in the 25 backstroke. Zane Filc placed fifth in the 42 foot free and. sixth in the 25 freestyle. Jenna Golde placed 4th in the 25 backstroke.

In the 7-8 age group, the girls medley relay of Alexa Moeller, Taelyn McCracken, Lydia Knisley, and Lauren McBride came in first place setting a new Fair Valley record. The boys medley relay of Gideon Reno, Joel Golde, Austin Kuhns, and Billy Farley came in fourth. In the breaststroke, Taelyn McCracken finished sixth and Joel Golde finished fourth. In butterfly, Lydia Knisley placed second and Hallie Dwenger finished sixth. Austin Kuhns finished second in the butterfly and Joel Golde finished fouth. In the freestyle, Lydia Knisley finished first followed by Lauren McBride who came in second. Alexa Moeller finished first in the backstroke and Anna Susag finished fifth. Austin Kuhns came in first in the backstroke with a new Fair Valley record. The girls free relay of Lauren McBride, Alexa Moeller, Hallie Dwenger, and Lydia Knisley came in second while the boys free relay of Joel Golde, Gideon Reno, Jesse Wilkson, and Austin Kuhns came in first.

In the 9-10 age group, the girls medley relay of Emma Knisley, Maya Kuhns, Zoe Wilkson, and Reese Thomas placed sixth. The boys medley relay of Jack Walton, Rylan Dadey, Brodie Schlagetter, and Paxton Dwenger placed second. In the individual medley, Reese Thomas and Brodie Schlagetter both placed sixth. Gabi Holop came in sixth in the breaststroke, while Rylan Dadey came in fifth. In the butterfly, Zoe Wilkson placed sixth and Brodie Schlagetter placed third. Reese Thomas placed second in freestyle and fourth in the backstroke. Zoe Wilkson come in sixth in the freestyle and Paxton Dwenger was second in the freestyle. Jack Walton finished third in the backstroke. The girls free relay of Juliana Golde, Maya Kuhns, Reagan Downey, and Zoe Wilkson finished fifth overall. The boys free relay of Brodie Schlagetter, Jack Walton, Gabe Reno, and Paxton Dwenger took second.

In the 11-12 age group, the girls medley relay of Megan Kellar, Olivia Helrigle, Giovanna Ferguson, and Ava Rotramel placed sixth. The boys medley relay of Dayne Schlagetter, Nolan Baker, Caleb Reno, and Colin Marlow placed second. Giovanna Ferguson placed fifth in the individual medley. Caleb Reno placed second in the individual medley, followed by Jake Wilkson who placed third. In the breaststroke, Nolan Baker placed second with Colin Marlow in third. In butterfly, Giovanna Ferguson placed fifth, Caleb Reno placed second, and Jake Wilkson placed sixth. Ava Rotramel finished sixth in the freestyle. Nolan Baker placed second in freesytyle, followed closely by Colin Marlow who finished third. In backstroke, Ava Rotramel placed fifth, Jake Wilkson placed first, and Dayne Schlagetter placed third. The girls freestyle relay of Ava Rotramel, Megan Kellar, Olivia Helrigle, and Giovanna Ferguson finished third. The boys freestyle relay of Nolan Baker, Drake Rinesmith, Colin Marlow, and Caleb Reno finished first place.

In the 13-14 age group, the girls medley relay of Laura Dang, Alex Voisard, Megan Bonifas, and Katie Bonifas placed first. The boys medley relay of Mason Wilkson, Logan Downey, Evan Lozan, and Matt LaBianco also finished first. In the individual medley, Katie Bonifas finished third followed by sister Megan Bonifas who finished fourth. Mason Wilkson placed first in the individual medley with a new Fair Valley record time. Alex Voisard won the breaststroke with a first place finish. Logan Downey finished second in the breaststroke and Matt LaBianco finished sixth. Megan Bonifas placed third in the butterfly and Laura Dang placed fifth. Mason Wilkson finished first in the butterfly and Evan Lozan finished third. In the freestyle, Katie Bonifas took first followed closely by Alex Voisard who took second. Matt LaBianco finished sixth in the freestyle. In backstroke, Laura Dang finished second, Abby Reno finished fourth, and Evan Lozan finished third. The girls freestyle relay of Katie Bonifas, Gracie Kincer, Megan Bonifas, and Alex Voisard placed first overall. The boys freestyle relay of Evan Lozan, Matt LaBianco, Logan Downey, and Mason Wilkson also placed first overall.

In the 15-18 age group, the medley relay of Lily Davis, Abbey Burton, Morgan Fernandez, and Remy Stanforth finished first overall. The medley boys relay of Riley Brady, Colin Wolfe, Jeff LaBianco, and Sam LaVielle also finished first overall. Remy Stanforth placed fourth in the individual medley and second in the backstroke. Lily Davis placed fifth in the individual medley and fourth in the backstroke. Adam Gunckel placed first in the individual medley, sixth in the breaststroke, and second in the backstroke. Jeff LaBianco placed second in the individual medley and first in the butterfly. Matt Brunsky took second in the butterfly. Abbey Burton placed second in the breaststroke and second in the freestyle. Morgan Downey placed sixth in the breaststroke. Colin Wolfe finished first in the breaststroke and first in the freestyle. Molly Hetzer finished second in the butterfly followed closely by Morgan Fernandez who placed third. Sam LaVielle placed second in the freestyle and first in the backstroke. The girls freestyle relay of Remy Stanforth, Katie Skrovan, Molly Hetzer, and Abbey Burton finished second. The boys freestyle relay of Sam LaVielle, Matt Brunsky, Jeff LaBianco, and Colin Wolfe finished first with a new GDSA league record.

Six Fair Valley team records were broken during the championship meet. The 8 & under girls Medley Relay of A. Moeller, T. McCracken, L. Knisley, and L. McBride broke the record previously set in 2009 by over four seconds with a time of 1:39.56. Mason Wilkson broke his 13-14 100 IM record that he set in the previous season, with a time of 1:07.46. Jesse Wilkson broke the 6 & under 25 freestyle record set in 1991 by M. Brooks with a new time of 21.90. Colin Wolfe broke the 15-18 50 free record previously held by T. Cope with a time of 24.66. Austin Kuhns broke the 7-8 25 backstroke record by over a second with a time of 22.03. Finally, the 15-18 boys freestyle relay of Sam LaVielle, Matt Brunsky, Jeff LaBianco, and Colin Wolfe broke both the Fair Valley and the GDSA league record with a time of 1:40.78. This breaks the league record from 2012 which was held by M. Riemer, C. Shanahan, B. Porter, and D. Shanahan.

Congratulations to all the swimmers at Fair Valley on the completion of an undefeated season and on bringing home the championship title three years in a row! The Fair Valley Fins were led by Head Coach Jolene Short and Assistant Coaches Kenny Stiles, Kyle Woodruff, Sam LaVielle, Ben Wright, Mason Wilkson and Molly Hetzer.

