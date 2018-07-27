Piranhas place second at SOSL Championships

WEST CARROLTON — On July 14, 2018 the Cassel Hills Piranhas took home second place in the SOSL Championships with 615.5 points at Wilson Park Pool in West Carrolton. This year’s team was lead by Coach Deanna Murlin, Assistant Coaches Delaney Schreiber, Madeline Martin, Ali Pierce, Justin Parrett, and Conner Whelan. It was a day filled with excited children, laughter, and loving and supportive families. Our beautiful day started at 7 am and it was not long before the temperature rose to a lovely 100 degrees. We were successfully able to beat the heat by making sure our kids stayed hydrated and attempted to rest in between events.

This season the Cassel Hills Piranhas were excited to introduce a new program to the team called the Mini Bites. The program is designed for children between 3 and 4 years old to introduce them to the water and watch their love for swimming grow. The Piranhas hope your Mini’s had an absolute blast this season and hope to see you return next season either for a second year or as an assisted swimmer. After all your children are the future of our team.

As always, The Cassel Hills Swim Board would like to thank our swimmers, their parents and families, and of course our coaching staff! Without your support, dedication, and volunteering your time to our team a successful season would not be possible. We are already looking forward to the 2019 season and hope your families have a wonderful and safe year. Let’s go Piranhas!

The Cassel Hills Piranhas coaches are, left to right, Madeline Martin, Ali pierce, head coach Deanna Murlin, lead assistant coach Delaney Schreiber, Connor Whelan and Justin Parrett. The Cassel Hills Piranhas junior coaches are, left to right, Therese Stalter, Izzy caraway, Sylvia Stalter, Phoebe, Alayna Pierce, Josiah English and Samuel Martin. The Cassel Hills Piranhas took home second place in the SOSL Championships with 615.5 points at Wilson Park Pool in West Carrolton.