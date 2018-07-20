Vandalia to host inaugural Crossroads 5K

VANDALIA — Plan now on attending the inaugural Crossroads 5K on Saturday, August 11 which will be hosted at the Vandalia Sports Complex. The 5K presented by New Balance Dayton will begin at 7:30 AM with a kid’s 1 mile fun run presented by Dayton Children’s Hospital beginning at 7:00 AM.

Participants will race through Vandalia on a certified and chip timed course. All participants will receive a New Balance tech tee, free race photos, Ohio shaped bib numbers, and finisher medals that pay tribute to Vandalia being the Crossroads of America. There will be an assortment of food at the finish to include blueberry, chocolate, and glazed donut holes from Bill’s Donuts, apples from Monin’s Fruit Farm and Clif bars. The kid’s 1 mile fun run includes finisher medals and kid’s Clif protein bars. The top 3 overall, masters, and age group winners will receive handmade in the USA wooden awards.

“We are thrilled to work with the City of Vandalia to produce an event that promotes healthy lifestyles and gives back to the community.” said Brandon Hough, Race Director. “Vandalia was a natural fit for our race series which showcases the best the Miami Valley has to offer.”

The Crossroads 5K is the second event of a three race series entitled the Miami Valley Road Race Series presented by New Balance Dayton which included the Historic Germantown 5K in Germantown, Ohio on June 16th and concludes with the Gem City Classic 5K on October 13th, in Dayton, Ohio. Each event in the series has a charity partner and the Crossroads 5K will support Families of Addicts, a local charity working to educate, embrace, and empower those with addictions in the Miami Valley.

Registration is currently $32 for the 5K and $6 for the kid’s 1 mile fun run, prices increase on July 30 to $37 and $7 respectively.

The event is being produced by the Advanced Running Project, a veteran owned and operated company with support from the City of Vandalia and Vandalia Parks and Recreation with sponsorship from New Balance Dayton, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Monin’s Fruit Farm, Clif Bar, the DEA, Roderer Shoe Center, and Bill’s Donuts.

More information can be found by visiting racecrossroads.com

The City of Vandalia will host the inaugural Crossroads 5K on Saturday, August 11. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_HG5K.jpgThe City of Vandalia will host the inaugural Crossroads 5K on Saturday, August 11. Contributed photo