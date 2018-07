8U All-Stars place second at Tipp

Congratulations to the Vandalia 8U All-Stars who earned a second place finish in the Tipp City tournament the weekend of July 7-8. The team is pictured left to right kneeling Ian Harker, Landon Whisman, Brody Renagado, Jake Neely, Xavier Hollander and Max Fairchild; middle row Brayden Fetters, Anderson Browder, Jackson Palm, Henry Amlin, Kale Evans, Connor Hines; back row coaches Ryan Palm, Justin Evans, Brandon Fairchild, James Hines and Ben Neely. Not Pictured is Caleb Woodward.

Congratulations to the Vandalia 8U All-Stars who earned a second place finish in the Tipp City tournament the weekend of July 7-8. The team is pictured left to right kneeling Ian Harker, Landon Whisman, Brody Renagado, Jake Neely, Xavier Hollander and Max Fairchild; middle row Brayden Fetters, Anderson Browder, Jackson Palm, Henry Amlin, Kale Evans, Connor Hines; back row coaches Ryan Palm, Justin Evans, Brandon Fairchild, James Hines and Ben Neely. Not Pictured is Caleb Woodward. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/07/web1_8U.jpeg Congratulations to the Vandalia 8U All-Stars who earned a second place finish in the Tipp City tournament the weekend of July 7-8. The team is pictured left to right kneeling Ian Harker, Landon Whisman, Brody Renagado, Jake Neely, Xavier Hollander and Max Fairchild; middle row Brayden Fetters, Anderson Browder, Jackson Palm, Henry Amlin, Kale Evans, Connor Hines; back row coaches Ryan Palm, Justin Evans, Brandon Fairchild, James Hines and Ben Neely. Not Pictured is Caleb Woodward. Contributed photo