Aviators fall to Carroll in sectional

DAYTON — Brookville dropped out of the ACME sectional tournament to postpone Butler’s first game from Friday evening to Saturday morning at Carroll High School.

That placed the Aviators as the visitors against the Carroll Patriots and the home team walked away with a 6-3 victory.

With the loss the Aviators dropped into the loser’s bracket in the afternoon game of the double elimination tournament to face Northmont, a team Butler beat twice in three games during the regular season.

The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Jake Westgerdes got hit by a pitch delivered by Butler’s Noah Dodd. Westgerdes stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball and then scored on a two out single by Drew Malesko.

Butler answered with a run in the top of the fourth inning. Byron Greaser hit a lead-off single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on dropped third strike with Brady Ward drawing the throw to first. Cameron Tuttle drew a two out walk and when Carroll pitcher Westgerdes tried to pick Tuttle off, the throw sailed into foul territory enabling Greaser to score.

The Aviators second run came about in almost identical fashion. Matthew Penewit drew a walk and advanced to third on another wild pickoff attempt. He scored when Ian Pugh grounded out to short to give Butler a 2-1 lead.

Carroll regained the lead for good with two runs in the fifth. Jeff Klepacz reached on an infield error, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on a single by Martin O’Grady. Malesko singled to drive in O’Grady to put the Patriots up 3-2. Carroll added two more runs in the sixth with Jefferson Bishop reaching base on an error. Klepacz followed with a single and Travis O’Leary drew a walk to load the bases. O’Grady hit a ball to deep right field that got dropped allowing two runs to score. Applegate drew a bases loaded walk to boost the lead to 6-2.

Butler got one run back in the top of the seventh. Gage Harestad drew a walk followed by a walk by Matthew Penewit. Harestad scored on a 6-4 ground out but the Aviators came up three runs short.

“We just didn’t make the routines plays that we needed today,” said Butler Coach Spencer Sarsgard. “We hope to bounce back in the next game against Northmont. We are familiar with their team.”

The Aviators have a team that consists mostly of incoming freshmen, but those players are showing a lot of potential.

