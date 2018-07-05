Hundreds of cyclists enjoy Freedom Tour

VANDALIA — Over 650 bicyclists descended on the Vandalia Sports Complex on Wednesday for the 2018 version of the Vandalia Freedom Tour.

The Freedom Tour is sponsored by the Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club and features two road courses – 50k and 100k. The courses take cyclists through Vandalia, Butler Township, Miami County, and, in the longer tour, north of Troy and Casstown in Miami County. The 50k tour goes north of Tipp City and joins the route of the 100k tour as they return to Vandalia.

“It was a great day,” said Steve Reed, the organizer and a corporate sponsor of the event. “We had a record pre-registration, over 40 volunteers, all avid with a heart to serve. They came together to put smiles on faces and celebrate our country’s freedom.”

The Freedom Tour has been held since 1995 and is a major fundraiser for the Optimist Club’s mission to support youth programs in Vandalia and Butler Township.