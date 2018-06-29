Sacks honored by Ohio House

Butler Bowler Drew Sacks was recognized yesterday on the floor of the Ohio House of Representatives for winning the individual 2018 OHSAA State Division I Boys Bowling championship. Pictured left to right are Representative Mike Henne, Drew Sacks, coach and father Steve Sacks, and coach and Representative Jeff Rezabek.

