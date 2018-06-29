Posted on by

Sacks honored by Ohio House


Butler Bowler Drew Sacks was recognized yesterday on the floor of the Ohio House of Representatives for winning the individual 2018 OHSAA State Division I Boys Bowling championship. Pictured left to right are Representative Mike Henne, Drew Sacks, coach and father Steve Sacks, and coach and Representative Jeff Rezabek.

Contributed photo

