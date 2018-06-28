Fair Valley remains unbeaten

BUTLER TWP. — The Fair Valley Swim Team won their final home meet of the season last Monday, continuing their undefeated steak. The final score was a historic high for the team at 783 points, with Crestwood Swim Team scoring 406 points and Club Marinole scoring 142 points. In addition to winning the meet, the 15-18 boys free relay of Sam LaVielle, Matt Brunsky, Jeff LaBianco, and Colin Wolfe broke the GDSA league record previously set by Fair Valley in 2012, with a time of 1:41.03.

Individual first place finishes were achieved by the following swimmers: Katherine Donovan, Jesse Wilkson, Jake Wilkson, Sofia Valdespino, Evan Lozan, Lily Davis, Adam Gunckel, Gabi Holop, Olivia Helrigle, Alex Voisard, Logan Downey, Remy Stanforth, Colin Wolfe, Lydia Knisley, Joel Golde, Zoe Wilkson, Brodie Schlagetter, Giovanna Ferguson, Caleb Reno, Megan Bonifas, Mason Wilkson, Morgan Fernandez, Jeff Labianco, Emilia Watkins, Austin Kuhns, Jordan Stanforth, Paxton Dwenger, Colin Marlow, Katie Bonifas, Matt Labianco, Jacob Staley, Ava Rotramel, Dayne Schlagetter, Laura Dang, Abbey Burton.

Individual second place finishes were achieved by the following swimmers: Rebekah Lamb, Lance Levi, Emma Knisley, AJ Tipple, , Gracie Kincer, Taelyn McCracken, Rylan Dadey, Paige McGowan, Drake Rinesmith, Keira Wagner, Nolan Baker, Sam LaVielle, Jenna Golde, Zane Filc, Alexa Moeller, Juliana Golde, Keagan Knue, Molly Hetzer, Isaac Dadey.

Individual third place finishes were achieved by the following swimmers: Alyssa Rachelson, Morgan Downey, Lauren McBride, Ana Valdespino, Hallie Dwenger, Marin Marlow, Megan Kellar, Casey Clark, Katie Skrovan, Riley Brady, Anna Susag, Maya Kuhns, Gabe Reno, Gwynne Rohde.

Fair Valley will travel to Preble County this Saturday to compete in the Preble County Invitational before attending GDSA Semi-finals July 9-10.

The Fair Valley Swim Team boys 15-18 relay team of (left to right) Jeff LaBianco, Colin Wolfe, Sam LaVielle, and Matt Brunksy broke the Greater Dayton Swimming Association record in a time of 1:41.03. Their time broke the previous record set by Fair Valley in 2012. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_FairValley.jpg The Fair Valley Swim Team boys 15-18 relay team of (left to right) Jeff LaBianco, Colin Wolfe, Sam LaVielle, and Matt Brunksy broke the Greater Dayton Swimming Association record in a time of 1:41.03. Their time broke the previous record set by Fair Valley in 2012. Contributed photo

Relay team sets GDSA record