Bunker renovations improve play at Cassel Hills

VANDALIA — Golfers at Cassel Hills Golf Course are seeing the result of major renovations to the course’s bunkers this summer.

Begun last fall, the bunker renovations and reconstruction are the first on-course capital project since 1993.

“We really wanted to do something that improved the course from the player’s perspective,” said Head Golf Professional Ben Lickliter. “We’ve done other capital projects such as the roof on the clear well, but that did nothing to improve the player’s experience. The Golf Advisory Board went through a detailed list and the bunkers came to the top of the list.”

During the project, each bunker was completely dug out with the sand removed, drain tiles replaced, and new sand filled each bunker. Some bunkers were re-shaped to make the bunkers more playable and easier for golfers to get in and out.

“Golfers will see the bunkers as much more playable,” said Lickliter. “All of them easier to get in and out both when playing the ball and also physically getting in and out. For the better player, their shots will react the way they expect them to. The bunkers will drain better and will be easier to maintain. They are also visibly more pleasing.”

The plan removed five bunkers while renovating 21 at a cost of $166,000.

“They were punishing golfers 200 yards away from the hole,” he said. “But we also made a few a little larger.”

Lickliter said that the Golf Advisory Board’s priorities in future years will be changes to the pond and the cart path.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

