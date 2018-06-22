Lin honored by Southwest District Athletic Board

DAYTON — Butler High School senior Long Fa Lin was honored by the Southwest District Athletic Board with a Dale E. Creamer Honorary Scholarship. The award was presented at the District’s 25th Annual Scholar-Athlete Reception on Tuesday, June 19 at the Dayton Marriott.

The award is named after Creamer, a principal at Brookville High School from 1982-2004. Creamer served the Southwest District in many capacities until his retirement in 2004.

Lin, the son of Feng Zhao and Fang Lin was a two-time state qualifier in Cross Country and a four year All-GWOC runner in track and field. He earned a 3.9 grade point average despite not learning English until he began as a kindergarten student in the Vandalia-Butler schools.

Mary Kilsheimer was Lin’s ESL teacher through fourth grade and remembered him as “quiet, but very bright.”

“He was an excellent student,” said Kilsheimer. “When he started speaking English in the first grade he just took off. He is also very artistic. He’s just an excellent young man.”

“Language was a big barrier, but through the ESL program I learned very quick,” said Lin. “After I learned English I was like every other kid.”

Long used that same work ethic when he began running cross country and track as a freshman at Butler High School.

“There is always a drive in me to improve my time,” he said. “Even after you make it to state, there’s always a time you want to beat.”

Butler Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker noted that it isn’t uncommon to see Lin running very early in the morning or late in the evening.

“Long is one of the hardest working kids in the classroom and in athletics that I’ve been around in my nine years of education,” said Shumaker. “He’s a quiet kid, but he leads by example. He may not be the most naturally gifted athlete we have had, but he’s made himself great with his work ethic.”

Lin plans to attend Ohio State University where he will study pre-med.

Butler High School senior Long Fa Lin (center) was honored by the Southwest District Athletic Board with a Dale E. Creamer Honorary Scholarship. He is pictured with Butler Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker (left) and Principal Thomas Luebbe. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_Long.jpg Butler High School senior Long Fa Lin (center) was honored by the Southwest District Athletic Board with a Dale E. Creamer Honorary Scholarship. He is pictured with Butler Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker (left) and Principal Thomas Luebbe. VBCSD photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

