Aviators host boys hoops camp

Over 80 boys descended on the Butler Student Activities Center the week of June 11 for the annual Butler Aviator Boys Basketball Camp. The camp was led by Butler head coach DJ Wyrick and his coaching staff as well as members of the Butler basketball team.

Over 80 boys descended on the Butler Student Activities Center the week of June 11 for the annual Butler Aviator Boys Basketball Camp. The camp was led by Butler head coach DJ Wyrick and his coaching staff as well as members of the Butler basketball team.

Over 80 boys descended on the Butler Student Activities Center the week of June 11 for the annual Butler Aviator Boys Basketball Camp. The camp was led by Butler head coach DJ Wyrick and his coaching staff as well as members of the Butler basketball team.

Over 80 boys descended on the Butler Student Activities Center the week of June 11 for the annual Butler Aviator Boys Basketball Camp. The camp was led by Butler head coach DJ Wyrick and his coaching staff as well as members of the Butler basketball team.

Over 80 boys descended on the Butler Student Activities Center the week of June 11 for the annual Butler Aviator Boys Basketball Camp. The camp was led by Butler head coach DJ Wyrick and his coaching staff as well as members of the Butler basketball team.

Over 80 boys descended on the Butler Student Activities Center the week of June 11 for the annual Butler Aviator Boys Basketball Camp. The camp was led by Butler head coach DJ Wyrick and his coaching staff as well as members of the Butler basketball team.

Over 80 boys descended on the Butler Student Activities Center the week of June 11 for the annual Butler Aviator Boys Basketball Camp. The camp was led by Butler head coach DJ Wyrick and his coaching staff as well as members of the Butler basketball team.