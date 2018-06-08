Dozens attend Aviator baseball camp

Over 80 campers attended the annual Butler Baseball camp for boys entering grades 4-9. Butler coaches Trent Dues and Mike Bardonaro along with members of the Aviator baseball team worked on basic fundamentals of the game including hitting, fielding, pitching, base running, and game situations.

