Young Aviators flock to girls hoops camp

VANDALIA — Monday morning marked the start of a fun and successful week of basketball camp for Coach Molly Bardonaro and the Butler high school girls basketball program. The camp drew 107 campers, and was staffed by 25 high school players, the coaching staff, and a few alumni.

The camp aims to teach youth basic basketball skills like footwork, ball-handling, shooting, passing, and playing as a team- all the while incorporating fun games and competitions.

At the end of each day, the camp closed with fun competitions like hotshot. Campers engaged in competition with one another in order to win prizes at the end of the camp day.

“We had a great week and we hope each girl took something new away from our camp,” says Coach Bardonaro.

The Lady Aviators are in action at the Dayton Women’s Basketball camp on June eighth, and weekly workouts/ open gyms are in session.

