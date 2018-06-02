Butler’s Sharp fourth at State

COLUMBUS — After tying a Regional record last week, Butler’s Daiton Sharp looked to end his career on a high note at the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Meet on Saturday.

Competition was held at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University where Sharp placed seventh a year ago.

After the first flight, Sharp was third with a leap of 23 feet, 6.75 inches. That distance held up in finals for a fourth place overall finish for the Butler senior.

Butler’s other State qualifier was the 4×800 relay team of Long Fa Lin, Kyle Wertz, Gabe Warren, and Adam Gunkel. They placed 18th in a time of 8:05.68.

“You come into this meet and you hope to run your best,” said Butler distance coach Andy White. “We came in with the slowest time, and hoped to beat somebody, and really, for most of the race we were up in the race. There’s some really good athletes here and we ran as hard as we could. We knew there were a lot of fast teams out there and we had our work cut out for us.

“This is an experience of a lifetime for these kids. Our two seniors ran their best race in their last race – they ran really well. I thought we competed really well. I’ve been here before when we snuck in and we got embarrassed – we didn’t get embarrassed today. We were in the race until the final 200 meters.”

I couldn’t be more proud of these boys,” said Butler boys track coach Corey Zickefoose. “I’m so happy to see three seniors finish their careers at the state meet. Our had such a tremendous season and I wish all of our seniors best of luck as they move forwards in their lives. I’d like to thank this team for a great first year as their head coach.”

