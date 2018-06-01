Memorial Stadium to get new scoreboard

VANDALIA — The Butler Aviators football program won’t just usher in the beginning of the John Puckett era this fall. Also new will be a new stadium scoreboard complete with an LED video board.

Sponsorships and fundraising for the scoreboard is now complete after the Vandalia-Butler Athletic Boosters donated $24,000 toward the installation at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

Sponsorship by local companies means the scoreboard will pay for itself in four years at no cost to taxpayers. Butler athletic funds will pay for the remaining installation costs. Installation is expected to begin in June and be completed before the Aviators open the fall sports season.

Butler Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker said the project would cost approximately $250,000 if paid for directly.

Butler partnered with Side Effects, a marketing company that works with schools to identify sponsors for the board. Those sponsorships include static ads on the scoreboard, passes to fall and winter sports, PA announcements, a sponsor night, exposure in the sports program, and other media exposure.

Other districts that have partnered with Sound Effects for similar projects include Centerville, Springboro, and Miamisburg.

Companies that are sponsors include Abbey Credit Union, Kroger, Fricker’s, Chick-fil-A, All Service Plastic Molding (ASPM), Vandalia Optometry, Beckstrom Orthodontics, Neely Dental Team, R.B. Jergens Contractors, and Choice Comfort Services, Wright & Schulte, Ohio Army National Guard, Elite Termite and Pest Control, Plato’s Closet, and Seibert’s Curb Appeal.

“This is another great example of our community supporting our student-athletes and Aviator Athletics,” said Shumaker. “Our weight room fundraiser last year was proof of individual community members helping us with a $100,000 upgrade with no tax dollars used. This scoreboard, video board, and sound system will be a $250,000 upgrade to our stadium with not tax dollars thanks to the incredible support of our corporate community. It’s a great time to be an Aviator.”

The Butler Athletic Boosters donated $24,000 to the Vandalia-Butler City Schools on Tuesday toward the installation of a new scoreboard at Memorial Stadium. Pictured left to right are Superintendent Rob O’Leary, Treasurer Eric Beavers, Will Detrick, Cristen Allen, Hondo Imwalle, Mark Zielinski, Tim Droesch, and Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_Boosters.jpeg The Butler Athletic Boosters donated $24,000 to the Vandalia-Butler City Schools on Tuesday toward the installation of a new scoreboard at Memorial Stadium. Pictured left to right are Superintendent Rob O’Leary, Treasurer Eric Beavers, Will Detrick, Cristen Allen, Hondo Imwalle, Mark Zielinski, Tim Droesch, and Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker. Contributed photo Butler’s Memorial Stadium will see this scoreboard in the north end of the stadium this fall. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_Scoreboard.jpeg Butler’s Memorial Stadium will see this scoreboard in the north end of the stadium this fall. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

