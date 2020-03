BUTLER TWP. – The Butler Township Records Committee has scheduled a records retention meeting for Monday, Feb. 24 at 6:45 p.m.

The committee will meet to approve the RC-3 schedules for all departments.

The meeting will be held at the Butler Township Hall, 3780 Little York Rd.

