Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma walk slated

FAIRBORN — Greater Dayton Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma will hold its annual walk to raise funds and awareness for scleroderma research and patient education & support.

The event will be held at Fairborn Community Park, 691 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn at 9 a.m. Walk information and registration: www.scleroderma.org/steppingoutgreaterdayton

Scleroderma, which means “hard skin,” is a chronic connective tissue disease classified as one of the autoimmune rheumatic diseases. It can cause a thickening and tightening of the skin and damage to internal organs including the lungs, heart, kidneys, esophagus, and gastrointestinal tract. Medications and treatments can help with symptoms, but no cure exists for Scleroderma. Help us as we seek to increase understanding about treatment and management of scleroderma.

Community Park provides a scenic area for the event. The routes include three-quarter, one and half mile, and 5K distances for runners and walkers. Bring your own lunch. Approximately 300 participants are expected.

A 50/50 drawing and raffles will be held with many prizes valued at over $100. Face painting and crafts are some of the activities for kids! We will also recognize three families who have lost a loved one to Scleroderma with a “Gone, but not Forgotten Certificate.” Bring your family and friends.

Make checks payable to the Scleroderma Foundation and mail donations and registration information to:

Penny Davis

SFOH Fun Run & Walk

P.O. Box 24846, Huber Heights, OH 45424

For more information, please contact Penny Davis at (937) 554-1425 or dayton-sg@sfohio.org

