Martin to celebrate 100th birthday

VANDALIA — Long time resident of Vandalia, Alva Martin, will celebrate his 100 year birthday party on the afternoon of Saturday, April 20 from 2 to 4 pm at the Vandalia Senior Center, 21 S. Tionda Drive.

Alva recently moved to the Columbus area to be closer to his daughter and grandson. He misses his many friends, neighbors and acquaintances from the surrounding Vandalia area and invites them to attend his birthday celebration.

Alva, and his late wife Ruth, were long time members of the Vandalia Methodist Church, Vandalia Lions Club, Vandalia Senior Center and the Vandalia Historical Society. Alva is a Lion Melvin Jones Fellow and 50 year member of the Vandalia Lions Club. He regularly attended the Lions meetings just until moving.

Alva is a veteran of World War Two. He was technically trained for handling many mechanical aspects found in the aviation industry and has held a multitude of FAA licensures. Alva’s late wife, Ruth, taught fourth grade at the former Vandalia Elementary school .