Lions plan pancake breakfast

VANDALIA — Vandalia Lions Club will hold a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 8 to 11 am at Vandalia Senior Center, 21 S. Tionda Drive. All proceeds from the breakfast will benefit the Vandalia Food Pantry.

The Breakfast will coincide with the Vandalia Methodist Church Flea Market held on the same day.

Vandalia Lions Club participates in and is a sponsor of many Vandalia events. This includes the July 4th Celebration, the annual Children’s Halloween Parade and Costume Contest, Breakfast with Santa, Rec Center Youth Teams, Vandalia Butler school clubs and events, and sponsors college scholarships.

The club’s evening dinner meetings are held at Cassel Hills Golf Course Club House on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 6:30 pm. If you live or work in the Vandalia Butler area you are welcome to visit a dinner meeting. For more information contact Dee Smith, 937-313-4914.