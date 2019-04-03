Drugs, money, firearms seized on Miller Lane

BUTLER TWP. — The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force ended a month long drug trafficking investigation today, with the arrest of Zebedee Johnson, 39, in the 7000 block of Miller Lane in Butler Township.

Detectives seized large quantities of heroin, Fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, cocaine and U.S. currency from Johnson. Additionally, Johnson was in possession of two firearms.

Johnson was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail on possession of drugs charges. Johnson is currently out on parole for aggravated robbery and is also currently on probation for having weapons while under disability.

Additional charges will be reviewed with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force.

Zebedee Johnson https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/04/web1_ZebedeeJohnson.jpg Zebedee Johnson