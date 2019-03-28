Thank you – it’s been a heck of a run

As many of you know, my last day as the editor of the Vandalia Drummer News was Wednesday. I was recently appointed as the editor of the Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald, and the Beavercreek News Current. The transition happened quickly and still isn’t totally complete, but my move to Xenia is permanent.

This has been an emotional few days for me. The past seven years in Vandalia-Butler have been a blur. I came here new to the news side of this business and my head spun for the first six months. I nearly quit more than once, but thanks to the help of great people things eventually got easier.

We’ve had ups and downs over the past seven years: teacher layoffs, bitter fights over school levies, deaths that have saddened the entire community, parades, fireworks, air shows, state championships, and record setting performances by Aviator athletes.

Because of your kindness and generosity, I became part of the community, as if I lived there. Your sadness was my own and I shared in the joys.

When I came to Vandalia, I knew little about the community. I didn’t know about Aviator pride, nor did I know that much of the community would embrace me as one of their own. I’ve made life-long friends here and I’ll always be grateful for that.

We didn’t always agree, but I hope my readers feel as though I was fair in my coverage, always willing to hear both sides.

Most of all, thank you. Coming to Vandalia-Butler has been one of the best career moves of my life. But beyond that, coming into town every day was something I looked forward to. Vandalia and Butler Township are great communities, and I am grateful that you allowed me to share your stories for the past seven years.

Thank you for everything.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

