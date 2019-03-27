Board of Education rejects Psychology text

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education rejected an AP Psychology textbook due to its treatment of gender identification and definition on Tuesday evening.

The book, Myers’ Psychology for the AP Course, was recommended by staff but failed to garner a single vote.

Board Member Mary Kilsheimer was first to express her reservations.

“I had some concerns about the text when I reviewed it,” said Kilsheimer. “On gender development and redefining terms different from what has traditionally been known as certain terms. Because of the controversial nature of the material and the way it is presented I have concerns about this.”

“I have received a call from a community member who has reviewed the book and had the same concerns,” said Board President Holly Herbst.

Board Member Kent Zimmerman, who moved to have the textbook adoption broken into segments to vote on them individually, also had concerns.

“While I appreciate that the book addresses the standards quite nicely, I’m wondering if there might be alternative ways to approach that course without using a textbook that deals with this topic in a rather awkward way,” he said.

Ultimately, all five members voted to approve the other three textbook recommendations while rejecting the Psychology book.

Also during the meeting, Treasurer Eric Beavers and his staff were presented the Auditor of State Award With Distinction for the district’s 2017-18 financial audit.

The Award with Distinction is awarded to entities that file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in the form of a CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report); the audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, single audit findings or questioned costs; and the entity’s management letter contains no comments related to ethics referrals, questioned costs less than$10,000, reconciliation, findings for recovery less than $100, nor any public meetings or public records.

Beavers thanked his staff including Lori Stutz, Leigh Ann Snow, and Kari Magill.

“I set the vision, but they are the ones who execute the plan,” he said.

In other action, the board:

Heard high school happenings from Butler Kickline Co-Captains Avery Gunderson and Haleigh Gross as well as Kickline Officer Makenzie Detrick;

Presented Aviator Achievement Awards to Casey Petrae who was the Butler recipient of the Dayton LaSertoma Club’s Youth Service Award and Dalton Shepler who won the 2019 Indoor Track & FieldState Champion in pole vault;

Presented Aviator Achievement Awards to Butler’s head football coach John Puckett for being named the Division III Head Coach of the Year and Offensive Coordinator Matt Mitchell as the Division III Assistant Coach of the Year by the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association;

Approved the tax 2019-2020 rates and amounts certified by the Montgomery County Budget Commission;

Approved summer BASE Camp fees for 2019;

Approved the purchase of two 9-passenger vehicles from Cardinal Bus Sales & Service at a price of $47,425 each.

Casey Petrae, right, was presented an Aviator Achievement Award by Superintendent Rob O’Leary in recognition for his being chosen as the Butler High School winner of the Dayton LaSertoma Club’s Youth Service Award. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Petrae.jpg Casey Petrae, right, was presented an Aviator Achievement Award by Superintendent Rob O’Leary in recognition for his being chosen as the Butler High School winner of the Dayton LaSertoma Club’s Youth Service Award. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Butler head football coach John Puckett, right, was presented an Aviator Achievement Award by Superintendent Rob O’Leary in recognition of being named the Division III Head Coach of the Year by the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association. Offensive Coordinator Matt Mitchell, who could not attend the meeting, was recognized https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Puckett.jpg Butler head football coach John Puckett, right, was presented an Aviator Achievement Award by Superintendent Rob O’Leary in recognition of being named the Division III Head Coach of the Year by the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association. Offensive Coordinator Matt Mitchell, who could not attend the meeting, was recognized Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Dalton Shepler, right, was presented an Aviator Achievement Award by Superintendent Rob O’Leary in recognition of winning the pole vault competition at the 2019 Indoor Track & FieldState Championship and a fourth place finish at the New Balance Nationals. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Shepler.jpeg Dalton Shepler, right, was presented an Aviator Achievement Award by Superintendent Rob O’Leary in recognition of winning the pole vault competition at the 2019 Indoor Track & FieldState Championship and a fourth place finish at the New Balance Nationals. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest The Treasurer’s staff of the Vandalia-Butler City Schools was presented with the Auditor of State Award with Distinction on Tuesday. Pictured left to right are Fiscal Support Analyst Lori Stutz, Treasurer/CFO Eric Beavers, Auditor of State representative Joe Braden, Assistant Treasurer Leigh Anne Snow, and Payroll Coordinator Kari Magill. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Auditor.jpg The Treasurer’s staff of the Vandalia-Butler City Schools was presented with the Auditor of State Award with Distinction on Tuesday. Pictured left to right are Fiscal Support Analyst Lori Stutz, Treasurer/CFO Eric Beavers, Auditor of State representative Joe Braden, Assistant Treasurer Leigh Anne Snow, and Payroll Coordinator Kari Magill. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.