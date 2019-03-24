What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

After Prom

We still need more parents to help continue the long-standing tradition of After Prom for our Seniors and Juniors. There is much to do and limited time (about two months) to accomplish everything. Please call Mrs. Kim Thaler, 937-415-6306, and let her know you are willing to volunteer your help.

Prom 2019

Prom tickets will be offered early this year at a discounted price of $20 if you buy them during the week of March 25-29. Prom tickets will still be sold the week before prom, but they will be $25. Also, President Tuxedo will be at Butler on Thursday, Apr. 11 and Friday, April 12, and for a $20 deposit they will take measurements and reserve your tuxedo. The back of the prom tickets will have an additional coupon to President Tuxedo, so buy early! In addition, students who rent a tuxedo from President Tuxedo will be able to drop their tux off at the high school on the Monday right after prom, so the only time students/parents need to actually go to the store will be to pick up the tuxedo on the Friday before prom. If you have any questions, you can email Mrs. Brooke O’Neal at Brooke.Oneal@vbcsd.com or Mrs. Kaleigh Baker at Kaleigh.Baker@vbcsd.com.

Spring Food Drive

Because of the overwhelming need in our community, our National Honor Society has organized a Spring Food Drive for the last couple of years. This year’s drive will start on Wednesday, Mar. 20 and conclude on April 5. Donuts will be awarded to the top 1st period class. This drive is basically the only contribution that the organization receives during spring and summer.

Summer Camp Counselors

Are you interested in being a camp counselor, participating in many fun activities with wonderful kids for the 2019 summer at the Vandalia Recreation Center? Find more details and apply online at www.vandaliareccenter.com. Deadline for applications: Friday, Mar. 8. Questions? Contact Aaron Messenger at amessenger@vandaliaohio.org

Vandalia Youth Theatre 2019

Vandalia Youth Theatre’s 2019 Senior High Production will be Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Audition Dates: April 6-7. Open to 9th-12th Grades. Audition Sign-ups: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 10 a.m. Slots are limited. Every child who auditions gets cast in the show. Sign up as soon as possible to secure your audition slot. You’ll sign up through their website, www.vandaliayouththeatre.net, or through the link that they will provide on their Facebook page and through emails on March 23rd. You will not be able to sign up until that point. This year, sign-ups will be done entirely online through the site called Theatre Forms. Please allow 72 hours for them to respond to questions you may have. Senior High Production dates: July 19-20, & 26-28, 2019. Mandatory Dates: July 15-18 for Tech Week. For detailed Audition info visit their website at www.vandaliayouththeatre.net.

Congratulations to Butler Performing Arts

Congrats to our Butler Symphonic Choir and Women’s Choir who each earned a Superior Rating at the OMEA District Choir Contest and qualified for State! And, congrats to our Butler Symphonic Band who earned an Excellent Rating at the OMEA District Band Contest! Congratulations to all of our students who are in these groups and to their directors, Mr. Kevin Wilson and Mr. Kurt Westfall!

