Applicants sought for youth employment program

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Applications are open for Montgomery County’s youth employment program, Youth Career Services 365. Youth between the ages of 14-18 are encouraged to apply at www.OhioMeansJobs.com/Montgomery. All information, including the application, is available under the “Youth” tab.

Youth Career Services 365 links students with employment opportunities, beginning with a summer session that starts mid-June. The program gives students the opportunity to explore various career fields and industries while getting paid. Youth Career Services 365 also provides a job coach, with whom students will work one-on-one to create and complete a personalized training and graduation plan.

This program provides meaningful work opportunities to young people, which will help ensure that they graduate high school and are prepared to start college or an apprentice program, become employees, or begin a military career.

“Our youth employment program has been a cornerstone of our workforce development strategy for decades,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. “It provides youth in Montgomery County the skills foundation for a lifetime of work, and it also rewards them with a paycheck. These kids are Montgomery County’s future workforce. Their success is imperative to our county’s long-term progress.”

Applications for Youth Career Services 365 will be open until April 30. Employers who would like to provide work opportunities for area youth can call Youth Career Services at (937) 224-1482.