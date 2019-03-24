Lamprecht graduates from basic training

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colin E. Lamprecht graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Lamprecht earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the son of Ed and Michelle Lamprecht of Dayton, Ohio.

The airman is a 2012 graduate of Butler High School, Vandalia, Ohio. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2016 from Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio.

Lamprecht https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Lamprecht.jpeg Lamprecht Contributed photo