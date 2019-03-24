School on the Rock hosts spring musical

VANDALIA — Tradition! Join us as the talented students of School on the Rock perform Fiddler on the Roof next weekend, March 28-30. Travel with the cast as they transport you from Vandalia, Ohio to the small, Russian village of Anatevka. Come witness the captivating stories unfold before your eyes! This classic musical is filled with unforgettable characters, endearing songs and dances, and the constant reminder of the importance of tradition.

The story begins with the patriarch and protagonist, Tevye, balancing tradition with the decisions he faces in his everyday life. He compares this struggle to a fiddler on the roof, “trying to scratch out a pleasant, simple tune without breaking his neck”. He must either keep tradition or slightly bend it for the sake of his family’s happiness. Controversy brews as his daughters rebel against his valued traditions.

Tevye, who is portrayed by Aedan Kennedy, must choose how tradition or compromise will affect the loving bonds closest to his heart. Kennedy mentioned how well this musical depicted a father’s love through Tevye’s relationships with his five daughters. Kennedy also added that “it’s going to be a great show and it’s truly a fun musical to be a part of!”

The directors, Lisa Caupp and Amy Early, both agreed this musical brought several opportunities for each cast member to display their theatrical talents. After performing the thrilling show last year of Seussical, Caupp and Early switched gears from a more fanciful production to a historical and drama-oriented musical, which could help the students grow in their acting skills.

Caupp added that although “it seems like a sad ending, it’s a good example of how God works in our lives” even through oppression, as the village of Anatevka endured.

Students from four counties are excited to perform in this production. The cast includes Aeden Kennedy, Courtney Marker, Oliva Early, Megan Caupp, Hallie Starry, Selah Early, Madison Coate, Lily Harju, Stephen Mattingly, Noah Caupp, Ty Caupp, Nathan Burton, Parker McKee, Logan Wolf, Gabe Harju, Carter Newhouse, Nathan Scott, Megan Murphy, Kylie Aldridge, Bethany Scott, Lauren Christenson, Beth Mattingly, Matthew Christenson, Cameron Daniel, Isaiah Early, Elijah Maxwell, Logan Newhouse, Naomi Adams, Casey Daniel, Emily Aldridge, Ian Bayer, Elizabeth Hill, Caroline Harju, Caleb Adams, Autumn Wackler, Katie Mattingly, Alexa Bayer, Gretchen Murphy, Priscilla Adams, Kelsie Marker, and Leah McFadden.

Come join us for this captivating adventure on March 28th at 7 p.m., March 29th at 7 p.m., and March 30th at 2 p.m. at First Light Church in Vandalia. Tickets are $10.00 at the door. “To Life!”

