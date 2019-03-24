Volck to host Day for a Cause

VANDALIA — If you have missing teeth or loose dentures now is the time to fix it- with mini dental implants. On April 15th from 8 – 4 Thomas C Volck, D.D.S. in Vandalia will be hosting its first ever Mini Dental Implant Day for a Cause. This fundraising event not only offers a discount to patients who choose treatment, but also a percentage of all treatment proceeds will be donated to Living Word Church’s Dayton outreach Program called “The Gem City Initiative.”

“The Event goal is to raise $5,000 to help Living word’s “Dayton Dream Center” Food Truck provide more than 5,000 meals to inner city Dayton children and families. Implant Consultations are free, but are limited, and we are encouraging serious inquiries only” Marketing Manager Lauren Janowiecki said.

“For those that do not need mini dental implants but would still like to participate in giving back, will receive the same opportunity with all other treatments scheduled April 16-18,” Janowiecki said.

Anyone is welcome to stop by during the event on April 15 between 8-4 to meet the pastors, learn more about The Gem City Initiative, enter into our raffle, and grab a hot dog from The Dayton Dream Center food truck, which will be parked on site all day. Donations for the cause are always welcome. For questions or to schedule your consultation, please call Thomas C. Volck, D.D.S. at 937-898-8990 or visit our website www.drthomasvolck.com for details.

Event Proudly Sponsored by Aquatics Galore, Beckstrom Orthodontics, Carter & Cline, Expedient Technologies, Midmark, Patterson Dental, Vandalia Range & Armory, and WRCX 40.

Contributed photo