VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia will host a Steering Committee meeting regarding the update of the Comprehensive Plan on Monday, March 25 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in the large conference room at the Vandalia Municipal Building, 333 James E. Bohanan Drive.

The purpose of this meeting is to kick-off the comprehensive planning process and discuss the role of the steering committee.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_VandaliaLogo.jpg